Anthony Ekundayo Lennon hit the headlines in November when he was accepted on to a scheme aimed at helping people in the BAME (black and minority ethnic) community get into theatre.

The actor and director's parents are white.

But he says he has experienced much of the same racism and struggles many people of colour have, and identifies as being of mixed heritage.

He says the criticism he has faced has led him to contemplate suicide.

