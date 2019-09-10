Tracking down a paedophile who fled the UK

Video

The BBC has tracked down a British paedophile who breached strict court orders by fleeing the country.

The man embedded himself in a Roma community in central Bulgaria, out of the reach of British police.

An investigation by the BBC's File on 4 has discovered that 581 convicted sex offenders are missing or have failed to report to UK police forces.

