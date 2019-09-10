Media player
Boycott 'couldn't give a toss' about knighthood critics
Sir Geoffrey Boycott has said he "couldn't give a toss" about criticism over his knighthood.
Domestic abuse charities criticised the move to honour the ex-England cricket captain, who was convicted of beating his girlfriend in France in 1998.
He has always denied the assault and told the Today programme: "I'm clear in my mind that it's not true".
10 Sep 2019
