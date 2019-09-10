Boycott 'couldn't give a toss' about knighthood criticism
Sir Geoffrey Boycott has said he "couldn't give a toss" about criticism over his knighthood.

Domestic abuse charities criticised the move to honour the ex-England cricket captain, who was convicted of beating his girlfriend in France in 1998.

He has always denied the assault and told the Today programme: "I'm clear in my mind that it's not true".

