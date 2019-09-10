Shop worker 'thought he was going to be stabbed'
Video

A shop worker in Manchester has recalled the moment he thought he was "going to be stabbed" during an armed robbery.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Co-op manager says the unprovoked attack left his colleague "beside herself".

It comes after a report by City, University of London, said a rise in violent retail crime was causing "long-lasting anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder" among workers in the sector.

  • 10 Sep 2019
