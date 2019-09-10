Boycott's honour 'should be taken away'
Video

Theresa May's decision to knight Geoffrey Boycott has been criticised by domestic abuse charities following his conviction for assaulting his girlfriend in 1998.

Adina Claire, co-acting chief executive of Women's Aid, says the honour should be taken away from the former England cricket captain.

  • 10 Sep 2019