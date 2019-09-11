Change to student visas 'a win for UK' - Leadsom
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom says government proposals to allow international students to stay in the UK for two years after graduating is "a real win" for the UK's economy.

The move reverses a decision made in 2012 by then home secretary Theresa May that forced overseas students to leave four months after finishing a degree.

