Huge artwork for seaside town

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chalk and charcoal artwork unveiled near beach
A 5,000-sq-m artwork has been unveiled near a beach on Merseyside.
To The Moon in New Brighton is by Switzerland-based Saype, who started his career as a graffiti artist and now specialises in large images which can be seen from above.
He recently completed a work near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
The Wirral piece took five days to create and the unveiling has been timed to coincide with the Tour of Britain, which passes through New Brighton on 11 September.
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window