DPP tells rape victims: 'Do not be deterred'
The number of people investigated for rape and subsequently convicted has fallen to its lowest level since records began more than a decade ago.
Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill says he "would be worried" by the figures if he were a victim of sexual violence, but tells those affected not to be deterred from contacting police.
12 Sep 2019
