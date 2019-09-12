'I did all I could, but my rape case was dropped'

Video

The number of people investigated for rape and subsequently convicted has fallen to its lowest level since records began more than a decade ago.

Annie Tisshaw says she was a victim of rape. She has waived her right to anonymity.

She believes she did all she could to help police, but her case was dropped.

