'I did all I could, but my rape case was dropped'
The number of people investigated for rape and subsequently convicted has fallen to its lowest level since records began more than a decade ago.
Annie Tisshaw says she was a victim of rape. She has waived her right to anonymity.
She believes she did all she could to help police, but her case was dropped.
12 Sep 2019
