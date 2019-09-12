Meghan: Let's transform 'charity' into 'community'

Video

The Duchess of Sussex has launched her clothing line for women's charity Smart Works in London.

Smart Works, which the duchess is patron of, provides high-quality clothes and one-to-one interview preparation to long-term unemployed women.

She decided to intervene when she noticed a lack in variety of sizes and styles being donated. Speaking at the launch, she joked that during one visit there were "40-50 lilac blazers" hanging on the rails.

It was the Duchess' first official public engagement since the birth of her son, Prince Archie.