'She always knew what to say to make you feel special'
Luz Margory Isaza Villegas was murdered in January 2019 by her husband Alberto Giraldo-Tascon, after years of domestic abuse.
Their son, Julian Giraldo, spoke to the BBC about his mother, and read out the impact statement he made in court.
13 Sep 2019
