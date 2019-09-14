'I think most people have no idea about afro hair'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I think most people have no idea about afro hair'

How stereotypes are being challenged for World Afro Day.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Sep 2019