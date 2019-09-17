Inside the Supreme Court
Eleven justices, in Britain's highest court, will rule on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament was legal.

BBC Legal Correspondent Clive Coleman takes a look inside the courtroom where the case will be heard.

  • 17 Sep 2019
