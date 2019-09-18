Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Battle of Arnhem: 'I still remember them'
This week marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, which ended in failure for the Allies.
Following the success of D-Day, the Allies launched an airborne landing at the Dutch town in September 1944. It was codenamed Operation Market Garden.
About 10,600 Commonwealth servicemen took part, but only 2,400 returned. Pilot Jim Hooper was one of thousands captured by German forces.
