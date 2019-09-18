Pink carpet premiere for Drag Race UK
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pink carpet premiere for RuPaul's Drag Race UK

After 11 seasons in the US, the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race launched with a pink carpet event in London.

The contestants gave some insights into the show's unique lingo.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Sep 2019