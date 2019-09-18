The unregulated homes failing to protect children

Video

A BBC News investigation has found that children are being placed at risk of abuse in unregistered homes.

Young people over the age of 16 are increasingly being placed in homes not designed to provide care but instead offer support – this is known as semi-independent living.

The BBC has learned more than a dozen investigations into so-called organised or complex abuse allegations have been launched by councils across the UK into failures to protect children over the last four years.

The Department for Education says: "Councils have a legal duty to make sure accommodation for these children is suitable".

Our special correspondent Ed Thomas has this report.