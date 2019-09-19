Paul McCartney: Brexit vote was 'probably mistake'

Video

Sir Paul McCartney has said the Brexit referendum was "probably a mistake" and he'll "be glad when it's over".

The ex-Beatle, who didn't vote in the 2016 referendum, said he "didn't see anybody saying anything sensible enough".

He said the current situation was "a mess", but added: "I think we'll come through it, we always do."

Sir Paul was speaking to BBC Newsnight as he - with daughters, Stella and Mary - released a book of personal photos, taken by his late wife, Linda.

The book - 'Linda McCartney. The Polaroid Diaries' - compiles more than 200 photographs from her private collection and offers a glimpse into the family's life in Scotland and southern England.

