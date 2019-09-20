'Urgent action now!' - Caroline Lucas MP
Video

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas addresses Climate strike protesters

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has called for urgent action to tackle climate change.

The politician was speaking in central London at a rally for "climate strike" day. She said: "When your house is on fire... you don't call 999 and ask for a fire engine in 30 years' time."

