'This is more important than a maths lesson'
Video

Children's activist Fatima Ibrahim explain why they're taking part in a global climate strike day.

Hundreds of thousands of European schoolchildren have joined their peers from Australia, Asia and Africa in demonstrations.

A day of action by people of all ages will culminate in a rally outside the United Nations in New York.

  • 20 Sep 2019
