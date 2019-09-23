'A passenger told me we had gone bust'

Video

Thomas Cook employees have been reacting to the company's collapse.

The travel firm went into liquidation after last-ditch talks to raise fresh funding failed, leaving 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide – 9,000 of them in the UK.

Ella Waine, pictured in her uniform, says she heard the news from a passenger while they were on a plane.

We've been hearing from her and other people who now stand to lose their jobs with Thomas Cook.