Thomas Cook: 'A passenger told me we had gone bust'
Thomas Cook employees have been reacting to the company's collapse.
The travel firm went into liquidation after last-ditch talks to raise fresh funding failed, leaving 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide – 9,000 of them in the UK.
Ella Waine, pictured in her uniform, says she heard the news from a passenger while they were on a plane.
We've been hearing from her and other people who now stand to lose their jobs with Thomas Cook.
23 Sep 2019
