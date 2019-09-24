Video

Dominic Grieve, who lost the Conservative whip after voting against Boris Johnson, said that he is not surprised by the Supreme Court's decision that suspending parliament was unlawful.

He said it was "perfectly obvious that the reason for suspending Parliament was bogus".

The UK's highest court has ruled that the decision to advise the Queen to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

Eleven judges at the Supreme Court unanimously agreed the suspension was void, meaning legally Parliament is no suspended.