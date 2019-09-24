Media player
Supreme Court: 'Parliament has not been prorogued'
The Supreme Court has ruled that Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament was unlawful.
In a unanimous decision, the judges said the Prime Minister's decision to advise the Queen to prorogue had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions.
24 Sep 2019
