Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baby Archie meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu on royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their baby son Archie to renowned anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
It is the first time the four-month-old has been seen in public on the couple's 10-day tour of Africa.
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window