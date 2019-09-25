Baby Archie meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their baby son Archie to renowned anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

It is the first time the four-month-old has been seen in public on the couple's 10-day tour of Africa.

