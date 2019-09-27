'Landmines are an unhealed scar of war'

Media player
Prince Harry walks through Angolan minefield
The Duke of Sussex has walked through a partially-cleared minefield in Angola to highlight the threat posed by landmines, 22 years after his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, visited a similar site.
Prince Harry wore body armour as he visited the ex-artillery base near the town of Dirico and set off a controlled explosion to destroy a mine.
27 Sep 2019
