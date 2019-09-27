'Landmines are an unhealed scar of war'
Prince Harry walks through Angolan minefield

The Duke of Sussex has walked through a partially-cleared minefield in Angola to highlight the threat posed by landmines, 22 years after his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, visited a similar site.

  • 27 Sep 2019