Peter Sissons announces John Major's resignation as Tory leader
Peter Sissons, the former BBC and ITN newsreader and Question Time host, has died at the age of 77.
In June 1995 he presented a bulletin with the news that Prime Minister John Major had resigned as leader of the Conservative Party to prompt a leadership contest.
02 Oct 2019
