MP speaks of her experience of domestic abuse
During a debate about former PM Theresa May's Domestic Abuse Bill, Labour MP Rosie Duffield spoke about her experience and urged others to come forward if it was safe to do so, after recounting her own experience of coercive control.

The bill proposes the first government definition of domestic abuse, including financial abuse and controlling and manipulative non-physical behaviour.

  • 02 Oct 2019
