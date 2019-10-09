'I don't even remember him stabbing me'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I don't even remember him stabbing me here'

Fifteen-year-old Gadi was stabbed on his way home from football practice simply because he wandered into the wrong area.

More than 20,000 people in England and Wales were injured by knives or sharp instruments last year and survived.

Many, like Gadi, struggle to come to terms with what happened. He tells Clive Myrie his story.

  • 09 Oct 2019
Go to next video: On the wards with a London knife injury surgeon