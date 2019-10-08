Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Extinction rebellion: Boris Johnson's 'uncooperative crusties' remark
Extinction Rebellion protesters on the streets of London have been labelled "uncooperative crusties" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Speaking at a Policy Exchange event, Mr Johnson said: "I am afraid that the security people didn't want me to come along tonight because they said the road was full of uncooperative crusties and protesters of all kinds littering the road.
"They said there was some risk that I would be egged."
-
08 Oct 2019
