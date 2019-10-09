Video

Fifteen-year-old Gadi was stabbed on his way home from football practice simply because he wandered into the wrong area.

More than 20,000 people in England and Wales were injured by knives or sharp instruments last year and survived.

Many, like Gadi, struggle to come to terms with what happened. He tells Clive Myrie his story.

