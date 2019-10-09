'I had my jaw in my hands'
Emily Eccles was left holding part of her jaw in her hands after a freak riding accident

15-year-old Emily Eccles was left with injuries so bad that her surgeon described it as the "worst he'd seen outside a war zone". She was out riding for the first time when an accident split her jaw in two.

She underwent reconstructive surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital, and has made a fast recovery.

Emily, her mum and her doctor Ricardo Mohammed-Ali told BBC Breakfast what happened.

