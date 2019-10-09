‘Cruise riot ship was worst trip of our lives’

Video

Passengers on the Norwegian Spirit say riots almost broke out after passengers protested over conditions on board.

Cody McNutt and Katasha Jones told the Victoria Derbyshire programme the ship missed five ports, the toilets stopped flushing and out-of-date food was being served. They left the ship before the voyage was due to end.

A spokesman for Norwegian Cruise Line said the itinerary had been impacted by weather conditions and it would be offering a 25% credit off a future cruise as compensation.

“We always do our best to provide our guests with a truly enjoyable and memorable vacation, but our very first priority is to ensure their safety and the safety of our crew,” it said.

