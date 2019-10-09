'Of course I take notice of what Sir Richard says'

Media player
Cressida Dick: 'Of course I take notice' of Henriques report findings
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick reacts to the findings in retired High Court judge Sir Richard Henriques report on Operation Midland.
He said warrants to search the homes of the wrongly-accused suspects were obtained "unlawfully".
She said she took notice of his findings, and there was clearly 'something not right' with what the Met did. But officers acted with propriety and not misconduct.
09 Oct 2019
