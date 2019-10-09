Dunn family: 'We feel let down'

Media player
Dunn family on Raab meeting: 'We feel let down'
The family of crash victim Harry Dunn called their meeting with the Foreign Secretary a 'publicity stunt'.
Harry's mother Charlotte Charles and the family's spokesman Radd Seiger spoke of their frustrations after the meeting Dominic Raab.
Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in a crash with a car while riding his motorbike in August.
Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat and the suspected driver of the vehicle, left the UK for the US following the incident.
09 Oct 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window