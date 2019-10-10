'There's no shame in accessing help'

Media player
Student mental health: 'You'd seek help for a broken leg'
Lucinda Graham has experienced various challenges with her mental health.
During her time at university, the effects increased to an extent that she felt unable to leave her home for days.
The 23-year-old recent fashion graduate, from County Down, is passionate about encouraging others having a difficult time to speak out and get help.
Queen's University and Ulster University and their students' unions are working together to help students access mental health services.
10 Oct 2019
