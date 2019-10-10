'Ellie's death can't be in vain'

Video

The mother of Ellie Soutter, the British snowboarder who took her own life on her 18th birthday, is encouraging young people to share their mental health problems.

Speaking on World Mental Health Day, Lorraine Denman told BBC Breakfast her daughter's death couldn't be "in vain" and she was encouraging young people to speak up, share and talk to their parents and friends if they were having problems.

Ellie was tipped for success at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.

If you or someone you know has been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline