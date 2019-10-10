Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I was called a whore' says woman harassed over in-flight messenger
A woman travelling on Virgin Atlantic says she was sexually harassed over their in-flight messaging system by another passenger.
Virgin has apologised and said the are phasing out the system.
Jessica Van Meir was called a "whore" and sent explicit abuse after speaking out about her experience on social media.
She spoke to the Victoria Derbyshire programme.
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-49999955/i-was-called-a-whore-says-woman-harassed-over-in-flight-messengerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window