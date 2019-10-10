How I spent my £108m lottery winnings
Euromillions winner Neil Trotter on what he did with his £108m jackpot

One ticket-holder in the UK has won £170m in the country's biggest ever lottery win in Tuesday night's Euromillions draw.

A winner has yet to come forward and players are being urged to check their tickets.

Neil Trotter won £107.9m on the Euromillions lottery in 2014.

