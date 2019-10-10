Extinction Rebellion protester delays flight

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Extinction Rebellion protester delays London flight
A climate change activist had to be taken off a flight as part of protests by Extinction Rebellion at London City Airport.
The flight, which was delayed by nearly two hours, was about to take off when the man refused to take his seat.
Activists are attempting to "shut down" the east London airport for three days to highlight what they claim is the "incompatibility" of its planned £2bn expansion with meeting the government's legally-binding commitment to go net carbon neutral by 2050.
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window