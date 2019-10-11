Manchester stabbing 'random and brutal'
Police say they're not looking for anybody else in relation to the incident that left four people hurt.

A man, 41, is being held on suspicion of terror offences.

Speaking at a press conference, Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said it was "bound to bring back memories of the awful events of 2017".

  • 11 Oct 2019
