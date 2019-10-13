Mother: Foreign office letter a 'breakthrough'

Video

The parents of Harry Dunn say they are hopeful about meeting the US diplomat's wife who was involved in the crash that killed their son.

The 19-year-old motorcyclist died in the crash near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August.

Anne Sacoolas left the UK under diplomatic immunity while police were investigating her as a suspect.

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte spoke to the BBC while on a plane to the US.