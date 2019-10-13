Mother: Foreign office letter a 'breakthrough'

Media player
Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte: Foreign office letter a 'breakthrough'
The parents of Harry Dunn say they are hopeful about meeting the US diplomat's wife who was involved in the crash that killed their son.
The 19-year-old motorcyclist died in the crash near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August.
Anne Sacoolas left the UK under diplomatic immunity while police were investigating her as a suspect.
Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte spoke to the BBC while on a plane to the US.
13 Oct 2019
