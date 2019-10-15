Racist abuse of England stars 'utterly disgusting'
Racist abuse of England players 'utterly disgusting'

Pupils at Raheem Sterling's former secondary school have told the BBC how his reaction to racism motivates them as footballers and young men.

The England striker was again subjected to racist chanting while playing for his country against Bulgaria, but played on and scored two goals in the 6-0 win.

