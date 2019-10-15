Prince Harry has emotional moment in speech

Video

The Duke of Sussex shared an intimate moment with attendees at the WellChild Awards.

He recalled how he knew at last year's event that his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, was pregnant and they were both thinking about what it would be like to be parents one day.

The charity, of which Prince Harry is patron, helps seriously ill children spend time out of hospital and return home to be with their families.

He welled up as he spoke at the ceremony, which celebrates the children, their families and the people who support them.