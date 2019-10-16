Harry Dunn: Trump speaks to parents

Video

Harry Dunn's mother has met President Trump, and has said he held her hand and said he would "try to push this from a different angle".

The president revealed Mrs Sacoolas was also at the White House, but Harry's parents declined to meet her.

Harry died near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire when his motorcycle was in a crash with a car.

Mrs Sacoolas - who is reportedly married to a US intelligence official who was stationed at RAF Croughton - was interviewed by police but then returned to the United States after claiming diplomatic immunity.