'Not right' to meet Sacoolas at White House

The parents of Harry Dunn have refused the US president's offer to meet Anne Sacoolas, who left the UK after being involved in their son's death.

They told the BBC it did not feel right to see her at the White House where they had gone to petition US President Trump for help.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn said the president asked them a few times if they would meet Mrs Sacoolas, after revealing she was in the next room.

Harry's parents said they wanted to meet Mrs Sacoolas, 42, in the UK.

She returned to the United States under diplomatic immunity days after the crash which killed Harry, 19.