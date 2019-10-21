Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sisters who grew up in different countries in tearful reunion
Akira, 23, was separated from her family by the care system for 15 years. Her younger sister Charntay was adopted abroad, whilst Akira remained in London.
This year, Akira began her mission to bring her sister Charntay back to the UK. They told BBC Radio 5 Live about their journey to be reunited.
Akira now sits on the Children in Care Council, helping young care leavers and finding ways to improve the system.
Filmed and edited by Samhar Gowhar.
-
21 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-50096109/sisters-who-grew-up-in-different-countries-in-tearful-reunionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window