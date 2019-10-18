'Not many people have asked if I'm OK', says Meghan

Video

The Duchess of Sussex has admitted it was a "struggle" becoming a new mother amid intense media scrutiny.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and gave birth to the couple's son Archie this year.

Speaking in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the duchess referred to her life under the spotlight on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed.