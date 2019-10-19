Hyde Park to Parliament in 60 seconds
Video

Supporters of the People's Vote campaign have marched through central London to call for a "final say" vote on Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal.

They say they want to check that the UK is happy to leave the EU under the terms negotiated by the PM.

This video shows the route of the march, with six minutes of footage compressed into 60 seconds.

