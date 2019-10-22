Police withheld information from Dunn family

Video

Northamptonshire Police's chief constable has confirmed that Harry Dunn's family was not immediately told that the suspect in the crash that caused his death had left the country.

The 19-year-old died in a crash outside RAF Croughton with a car owned by US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who later left the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

Speaking to the media, Chief Constable Nick Adderley also confirmed that officers would travel to the US to interview the suspect.

Read more: Police to interview suspect under caution in US