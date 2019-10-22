PM: 'We will pause this legislation'

Media player
Boris Johnson reacts to Brexit bill timetable rejection
MPs voted for Boris Johnson's Brexit deal but against the three-day timetable he proposed.
The prime minister said he was "disappointed" and would pause the legislation until he had spoken to EU member states.
Live updates on Brexit here.
22 Oct 2019
